High school bowling: Haughton boys qualify for playoffs; six parish bowlers make state singles state tournament

The Haughton Bucs have qualified for the LHSAA boys’ bowling state playoffs.

Haughton (9-3), the No. 17 seed, faces No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois (9-3) on April 20 at 9 a.m. at Kenner Lanes.

Haughton was the only team from Bossier Parish to qualify in the boys’ or girls’ divisions.

Other boys teams from Northwest Louisiana in the 32-team boys’ bracket are No. 4 Captain Shreve (11-1) and No. 14 Byrd (10-2).

Northwest Louisiana teams in the 16-team girls’ bracket are No. 10 Loyola College Prep (8-4) and No. 16 Byrd (6-6).

Haughton’s Austin Patton and Airline’s Chris Kouba and Maximus Mendones qualified for the boys’ singles state tournament.

Patton is ranked No. 18 with a 204 average. Kouba is tied for No. 53 with a 188, and Mendones is tied for No. 80 with a 177.

Airline’s Paris Mendones, Jayda Ellison and Laresha Lars qualified for the girls’ singles state tournament.

Mendones is ranked No. 7 with a 184 average. Ellison is No. 26 with a 161, and Lars is tied for No. 27 with a 160.

The boys’ and girls’ singles tournaments are both April 27 at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

The boys’ and girls’ semifinal and championship team matches are April 26 at Premier Lanes in Gonzalez.

The bowling championships were canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.