High school bowling: Quinley shines in Airline victory

Airline’s Trista Quinley bowled a 670 series to help the Airline Lady Vikings defeat Benton 25-2 in high school bowling action Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

Quinley had a high game of 257 as Airline improved to 2-0

Airline’s Jayda Ellison bowled a high game of 183 and Paris Mendones had a 165.

Caitlin Lawrence turned in an impressive performance for Benton with a 530 series including a 204 game. Michaela Celichowski bowled a 148 and Alexa Guardo a 142.

In other girls matches, Loyola defeated Bossier 26-1 and Byrd downed Parkway 22-5.

Karlie Jackson had Bossier’s high series of 361. Bree Lewis had the Lady Kats’ high game of 127.

Ysa Griego led Loyola with a 503 series including a 201 game.

Alyssa Evans had Parkway’s high series of 369. Evans and Bailee Elliott both had 127 games.

In boys matches involving parish teams Thursday, Haughton defeated Benton 22-5 and Loyola topped Bossier 25-2. In a Wednesday match, Airline defeated Parkway 27-0.

Airline’s Gage Moore bowled a 636 series that included a 245 game. Chris Kouba had a high game of 216 and Max Mendones bowled a 173.

Jacob Turner led Parkway with a 365 series and 144 game.

Austin Patton led Haughton with a 565 series. Cade Silba had a 448 series and Colin Gardner a 447.

Ben Miller led Benton with a 454 series. Jacob Gafnea had a 452.

Jared Mead led Bossier with a 282 series and 132 game.

— Featured photo and results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

