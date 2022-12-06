High school boys basketball: Airline, Benton, PCA win

The Airline Vikings, Benton Tigers and Providence Classical Academy Knights posted victories Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Minden 65-46 at Minden, Benton downed Mansfield 63-57 in overtime at Benton and Providence Classical Academy topped Riverfield 77-73 at home.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Ouachita Parish 77-72 in double overtime in Monroe, and Parkway lost to Northwood-Lena 78-56 on the road.

At Minden, Colby O’glee poured in 24 points to lead Airline.

Bryson Broom added 13 and Tre’von Jackson nine.

Airline (5-4) plays Haughton in the first round of the Parkway Invitational at 8 p.m. Thursday.

At Benton, the game went into overtime tied at 55.

The Tigers held the Wolverines to two points in overtime. Benton was 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the extra period.

Benton trailed 45-37 after three quarters. Greg Manning scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers rally. Trey Smith and D’Colby Chambers scored four each.

Smith finished with nine points. Marc Perry also had nine.

It was Benton’s third straight overtime game.

Lakeitrick Robinson led Mansfield with 21 points.

The Tigers (2-6) are playing in the Chalmette tournament which begins Thursday.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell poured in 27 points to lead the Knights.

JoJo Grau added 16. Cedric Donald and Daniel West scored 11 and 10, respectively. Blake Guin had nine.

PCA improved to 9-3.

At Ouachita Parish, Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led Bossier with 19 points each.

Roots hit 8-of-9 free throws.

Kerel Woods and Keyshun Johnson scored 10 each.

Devin Sanders led Ouachita Parish with 17. The Lions were 15-of-18 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and overtimes.

Bossier (5-5) hosts Captain Shreve next Tuesday at 7.

At Northwood-Lena, Parkway dropped to 3-3 with the loss. The Panthers play Lakeside st 6:30 Wednesday in the first round of the Parkway Invitational.