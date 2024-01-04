High school boys basketball: Airline, Benton win District 1-5A openers

The Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers opened District 1-5A play with victories Wednesday night.

Airline defeated Haughton 68-38 at Haughton, and Benton rallied past Byrd 65-59 at Byrd.

At Haughton, Kevin White led the Vikings with 19 points. He also had three steals.

Tre’Von Jackson had 12 points Jayden Gladney and Jaden Davis scored 11 each.

Gladney also grabbed five rebounds.

Airline led 17-12 after the first quarter. The Vikings began pulling away in the second and led 40-25 at the half.

Airline (10-8) hosts Captain Shreve Friday. The Gators defeated Natchitoches Central 60-41 in their district opener Tuesday.

Haughton (9-11) hosts Natchitoches Central Friday.

At Byrd, the Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit after three quarters, outscoring the Jackets 23-7 in the fourth.

Marc Perry led Benton with 18 points. Greg Manning and Trey Smith scored 13 each.

Everett Jacobson chipped in nine.

Demontae Stringer led Byrd (3-11) with 23 points. Peyton Speckman had 16.

The Tigers led 13-12 after a quarter. The Jackets scored 25 in the second for a 37-30 halftime lead.

Byrd extended the advantage to 52-42 after three quarters.

Benton (9-9) hosts defending district champion Southwood Friday.