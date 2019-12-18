High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Benton win

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers picked up non-district victorious Tuesday night.

Airline withstood a 36-point performance by Lincoln Prep standout Chanse Robinson in a 70-67 victory at Airline.

Bossier topped Booker T. Washington 59-41 at Bossier. Benton edged Northwood 52-50 at Northwood.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to North Caddo 65-45 at Haughton, and Plain Dealing dropped a 61-59 decision to Lakeside at Lakeside.

At Airline, Devin Bilbo scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Vikings (8-4).

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Bilbo scored 10 in the second and Airline led 32-27 at the break.

Robinson scored 15 in the first half.

Lincoln Prep (6-2) rallied to tie it at 49 after three quarters. Fred Payne hit two 3s and scored 11 points in the third. Robinson hit one from long range and scored seven.

Bilbo came up big in the fourth quarter. He was 9-of-9 from the free throw line and scored 13 points. That offset a 14-point outburst by Robinson.

Brayden Thompson added 14 points for Airline and Amir Wineglass had 10.

At Bossier, D’Ante Bell scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Bearkats (14-3).

Otis Smith added 15 and Cinco Bryant 13.

The Bearkats trailed 11-8 after the first quarter then went on a 15-5 run in the second. Bossier extended the lead to 44-30 going into the fourth.

BTW dropped to 9-5.

At Northwood, Brodie Romero led Benton (5-4) with 15 points. Jyrrell McClendon and Ryan Ward added 10 each.

Romero scored 12 in the second half, including seven in the third quarter. The Tigers led 25-18 at the half and 40-31 after three quarters.

Ward and Romero both knocked down 3-pointers as Benton held off a Falcons rally in the fourth.

Northwood fell to 7-7.

At Haughton, the Bucs dropped to 4-6 with the loss. North Caddo improved to 6-9.

At Lakeside, the Warriors (9-6) avenged a loss to Plain Dealing (4-4) in the championship game of the Haughton tournament on Dec. 10.

