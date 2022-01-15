High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, PCA win district games

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights posted district victories Friday night.

Airline defeated Byrd 64-55 in a District 1-5A game at Airline. Bossier downed Loyola 84-57 at Loyola. PCA routed Franklin 79-49 in an MAIS District 5-3A at Franklin.

In other 1-5A games, Captain Shreve defeated Parkway 69-39 at Parkway, Natchitoches Central downed Haughton 64-39 in Natchitoches and Southwood topped Benton 64-49 at Benton.

Captain Shreve (15-4, 4-0) and Natchitoches Central (14-3, 4-0) are tied for the district lead. Airline (9-6, 3-1) and Southwood (10-12, 3-1) are tied for third. They are followed by Benton (8-16, 1-3), Byrd (8-8, 1-3), Haughton (12-8, 0-4) and Parkway (5-11, 0-4).

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing dropped a tough 68-66 decision to Homer at Homer.

At Airline, AJ Coleman scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Vikings.

Cameron Walker added 15 and Trevon Jackson 13.

At Loyola, Marquis Harris poured in 20 points to lead Bossier (15-5, 2-0).

Javon Johnson scored 14, Joseph Manning 12 and DeMarquise Tramiel 11.

Loyola dropped to 8-12 overall and 1-1 in district.

At Parkway, Christian McCoy led Parkway with 12 points.

Kyron Reed paced Shreve with 21, including 19 in the second half. Mekel Hart scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half.

Parkway trailed by just six at the half. But Southwood took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 23-10. Reed hit three 3-pointers in the quarter.

At Benton, Greg Manning led the Tigers with 28 points.

Mar’Quarius Johnson tallied 32 for Southwood.

At Homer, Carnez Hillmon paced Plain Dealing with 28 points. Trevon Boyd had 16.

At Franklin, Bowman Lovell continued his outstanding season with 24 points to lead Providence Classical (15-6, 4-1).

Paxton Lovell added 11. Blake Guin had nine and Daniel West eight. Cedric Donald and Seth Droddy scored seven each.