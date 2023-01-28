High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA notch district wins; Parkway drops heartbreaker to 1-5A leader Southwood

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy won district games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Haughton 48-46 at Haughton on Jeremiyah Stafford’s layup at the buzzer..

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker to Southwood at Parkway, and Benton fell to Byrd 54-45 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Natchitoches Central 47-20 at Shreve.

Southwood (15-7, 8-0) continues to lead the district followed by Captain Shreve (20-4, 7-1), Parkway (12-13, 4-4), Natchitoches Central (7-14, 3-5), Benton (8-16, 3-5), Airline (13-12, 3-5), Byrd (10-14, 3-5) and Haughton (11-17, 1-7).

In District 1-3A, Bossier downed Evangel Christian 62-44 at Bossier.

The Bearkats (15-9, 3-0) and Huntington (18-7, 3-0) are tied for the district lead.

In District 1-A, Plain Dealing defeated Haynesville 61-57 in overtime at Plain Dealing.

In MAIS District 5-3A, Providence Classical rolled to a 65-20 victory over Prairie View at Prairie View.

At Haughton, Colby O’Glee and Tre’von Jackson led the Vikings with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the final seconds, O’Glee inbounded the ball underneath the basket to Stafford in the lane and he quickly layed it in.

Airline hosts Captain Shreve Tuesday. Haughton hosts Natchitoches Central.

At Parkway, the Panthers trailed much of the game but hung tough and had a chance to win it at the end. A 3-point shot from the baseline bounced off the rim with about two seconds left.

A Southwood foul on a battle for the rebound near the Parkway bench with 0.9 seconds gave Parkway a chance to tie but the front end on a 1-and-1 was missed.

Three-point shooting kept the Panthers in the game. They finished with 10.

Tre’ Fisher and Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Brown had five 3-pointers and Fisher four.

Jeremiah Evans, a 6-foot-9 center, led Southwood with 30 points, including 18 in the second half.

Parkway trailed by eight late in the second half, but the Panthers scored the final four points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to four at halftime.

Parkway tied it twice in the third quarter, the second time at 32 on a spectacular alley-oop with Fisher dunking off a pass from Brown off the backboard.

But the Cowboys closed the quarter with a 10-3 run and led 42-35 going into the fourth.

The Panthers rallied and tied it at 48 on a layup by Kaleb Williams with 2:25 left.

Parkway had two possessions to take the lead but the Panthers missed a 3 and Kerrick Morris blocked a layup. Darius Anderson sank two free throws to put Southwood on top 50-48 with 1:01 left.

Parkway turned the ball over and the Cowboys missed a pair of free throws with 37.7 seconds left. But Evans was there with the follow and Southwood led 52-48.

Fisher then scored inside off an assist from Caleb Evans and the Panthers trailed 52-50 with 22.0 seconds left. After a timeout, Parkway forced a turnover in the backcourt, setting up the final sequence.

It was Parkway’s second two-point loss to Southwood. The Panthers fell 60-58 at Southwood in the teams’ first district game Jan. 3.

Parkway hosts Byrd Tuesday.

At Bossier, Tahj Roots hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter. He also had one in the first and finished with a game-high 23 points.

Kerel Woods scored all 14 of his points in the second half.

Bossier led 29-27 at the half. The Bearkats held the Eagles to five points in the third quarter. Woods scored seven and Bossier led 43-32 going into the fourth.

Woods scored seven and Roots six in the fourth.

Evangel dropped to 18-6 overall and 3-1 in district. Bossier hosts Minden Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, Carnez Hillmon and Tyrese Kimble scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the Lions. Jamauriel Ray added eight.

The game went into overtime tied at 48. Hillmon was 6-of-8 from the free throw line in overtime and 12-of-16 in the game.

Kimble scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Lions build a 37-32 lead.

Plain Dealing visits Homer Tuesday.

At Prairie View, Bowman Lovell and Blake Guin led PCA with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Knights (21-4, 7-0) host the Shreveport Force Monday.