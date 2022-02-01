High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA win

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy Knights posted victories Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Haughton 58-47 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton threw a scare into leader Captain Shreve before falling 45-41 at Benton, and Southwood downed Parkway 70-54 at Parkway.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 44-33 in Natchitoches.

Captain Shreve (19-5, 8-1) leads Southwood (14-13, 7-2) and Natchitoches Central (17-5, 7-2) by one game. Airline (12-8, 6-3) is two games back in fourth. The Vikings are followed by Benton (10-19, 3-6), Byrd (10-11, 3-6), Haughton (14-11, 2-7) and Parkway (5-16, 0-9).

In District 1-3A, Bossier continued to roll with a 55-25 victory over Loyola at Bossier.

The Bearkats improved to 20-6 overall and 5-0 in district.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing downed Haynesville 45-41 at Haynesville.

In a non-district game, Providence Classical Academy closed the regular season with a 71-31 victory over Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at PCA.

At Airline, AJ Coleman led three Vikings in double figures with 19 points.

Colby O’glee added 15 and Trevon Jackson 10.

At Benton, the Tigers rallied from eight down at the half with a big third quarter. Greg Manning hit three of his five second-half 3-pointers and scored 11 points to help Benton grab a 31-28 lead.

Manning scored eight more in the fourth, but Benton had only 10 in the quarter and the Gators came back to win.

Manning finished with 19 points. Jalen Taylor chipped in 11.

Christian Ford and Kyron Reed led Shreve with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

At Bossier, Lakavin Thomas scored 12 of his 14 points in the second quarter to lead the Bearkats.

Bossier led 11-3 after the first quarter then outscored the Flyers 26-7 in the second.

Marquis Harris added 10 points and Demaquise Tramiel had eight.

At Haynesville, Carnez Hillmon and Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Kendrick Blanks added 10.

At PCA, Paxton Lovell paced the Knights (20-6) with 19 points. Cedric Donald added 10, Jonah Droddy nine and Cole Thornton eight.