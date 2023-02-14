High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier win; PCA advances to semifinals of MAIS 3A tournament

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Benton 65-45 in a District 1-5A game at Airline.

Also in 1-5A, Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central 61-47 in Natchitoches, and Southwood clinched the district championship with a 53-52 overtime victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve.

In a non-district game, Bossier rolled past Woodlawn 70-49 at Woodlawn.

PCA advanced to the semifinals of the MAIS 3A South Tournament with a 62-52 victory over Porter’s Chapel in Yazoo, City, Miss.

At Airline, Colby O’Glee poured in 28 points to lead the Vikings.

Connor McConathy added 10.

Airline (17-13, 7-6) closes the regular season Thursday at Byrd. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Vikings are No. 19 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

The top 28 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs. The top four receive byes and Nos. 5-16 host first-round games. Official pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Monday.

Benton (9-20) closes its season at home Friday against Haughton. It will also be the season finale for the Bucs.

At Natchitoches Central, Chance Snell led Parkway with 11 points.

Jaden Braden led Natchitoches Central (11-16, 5-8) with 17.

The Panthers (13-17, 5-8) host Captain Shreve Friday then play West Monroe at Calvary Baptist in their regular-season finale Saturday at 5.

Parkway is No. 27 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

At Woodlawn, Tahj Roots led four Bossier players in double figures with 20 points.

Javon Johnson had 13, Kerel Woods 12 and Keyshun Johnson 10.

Bossier (20-9) closes the regular season at Calvary Baptist Saturday. The Bearkats are No. 4 in the non-select Division II power ratings and will likely receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

At Yazoo City, Bowman Lovell led PCA with 19 points.

Blake Guin scored 15. Cedric Donald had 10, JoJo Grau nine and Daniel West eight.

The Knights (27-4) play for a spot in the 3A championship game Friday at 7:15.