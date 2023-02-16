High school boys basketball: Airline closes regular season with victory

The Airline Vikings closed the regular season with a 58-41 District 1-5A victory over Byrd Thursday night at Byrd.

Tre’von Jackson led the Vikings with 25 points.

Colby O’Glee added 13 and Kevin White Jr. 10.

Airline improved to 18-13 overall against state schools and 8-6 in district. Airline finished third behind champion Southwood and runner-up Captain Shreve.

The Vikings have won seven of their last eight games.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 19 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

The top four teams in the final ratings receive byes in the first round of the playoffs. The next 12 host first-round games.

Playoff pairings will be released Monday.

Byrd closed its season 12-17 overall and 5-9 in district.

In District 1-5A games involving parish teams Friday night, Parkway hosts Captain Shreve and Benton hosts Haughton.

The Benton-Haughton game is the final one for both teams.

Parkway (13-17) is No. 28 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 28 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing hosts Northwood in its final game.

In an MAIS 3A tournament semifinal game, Providence Classical Academy (27-4) plays Sylva

Bay Academy at 7:15 p.m. in Yazoo City, Miss.