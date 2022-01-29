High school boys basketball: Airline comeback stuns Natchitoches Central; Benton, Haughton, Bossier win

Four parish teams picked up district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline pulled off an unlikely rally at co-leader Natchitoches Central, coming from eight down in the final 30 seconds to send the game into overtime and then winning 56-54.

The Vikings avenged a 46-45 home loss to the Chiefs on Jan. 4. Airline had a similar rally against Captain Shreve on Jan. 18 but came up a point short, 47-46.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton edged Parkway 60-56 at Parkway, and Haughton defeated Byrd 40-38 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 39-22 at Shreve.

Thanks to Airline’s victory, Shreve (18-5, 7-1) took sole possession of the district lead. Natchitoches Central (16-5, 6-2) and Southwood (13-13, 6-2) are tied for second. Airline (11-8, 5-3) is fourth followed by Benton (10-18, 3-5), Byrd (10-10, 3-5), Haughton (14-10, 2-6) and Parkway (5-15, 0-8).

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier routed North Webster 85-31 at Bossier. The Bearkats improved to 19-6 overall and 4-0 in district.

Bossier senior Joseph Manning scored 16 points to go over 1,000 in his career.

Mansfield (9-6, 2-0), which was idle Friday, is in second place. The Wolverines have had two district games postponed, including one against Bossier.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Ringgold 65-58 at home.

At Natchitoches Central, four Vikings scored in double figures — AJ Coleman (13), Cameron Walker (11), Trevon Jackson (10) and Bryson Broom (10).

At Parkway, Jalen Taylor scored 22 points to lead Benton.

Greg Manning and Waylon Harris scored 12 each. Zaccheaus Zeigler added nine.

Davarious Dunigan led Parkway with 11 points. Chance Snell and Brhaelyn Brown scored 10 each. Christian McCoy had eight.

Benton led 23-12 at the half. Parkway hit four 3-pointers, including two by McCoy, in a 19-point third-quarter. The Panthers cut the Tigers’ lead to 37-31.

Both teams put up big numbers in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers made 15-of-22 free throws. Taylor was 5-of-8 from the line and scored seven points. Major Wiese was 4-of-4. Manning scored six points.

Parkway’s Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored all 10 of his points in the quarter. But it wasn’t enough. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 25-23 to pull out the victory.

At Haughton, AJ Vasquez hit a layup with about 23 seconds left to give the Bucs a 38-37 lead. He also hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to put Haughton up 40-37.

At Bossier, Marquis Harris led 11 Bearkats who scored with 22 points. Tahj Roots added 13.

Manning scored all but two of his points in the first half as Bossier rolled to a 53-16 lead.

At Plain Dealing, Carnez Hillmon poured in 28 points to lead the Lions.