High school boys basketball: Airline downs Benton; Bossier, PCA win

The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 56-51 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline.

In other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central 74-54 at Parkway and Haughton lost to Captain Shreve 48-24 at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood downed Byrd 43-33 at Byrd.

Shreve (17-5, 6-1), Natchitoches Central (16-4, 6-1) and Southwood (13-12, 6-1) are tied for first through the first half of district play. Airline (10-8, 4-3) is fourth. They are followed by Byrd (10-9, 3-4), Benton (9-18, 2-5), Haughton (13-10, 1-6) and Parkway (5-13, 0-7).

In a non-district game, Bossier walloped rival Woodlawn 62-32 at Bossier.

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Tallulah Academy 66-44 at Tallulah.

At Airline, the Vikings and Tigers joined for a Pink Out game to celebrate former Airline Athletic Director Ronnie Coker’s successful battle against colon cancer and to raise breast cancer awareness.

AJ Coleman and Cameron Walker led Airline with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Trevon Jackson added 10.

At Parkway, Brhaelyn Brown scored all 19 of his points in the second half to lead Parkway.

Chance Snell added nine and Jatavious Calhoun eight.

At Bossier, Tahj Roots led nine Bearkats who scored with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Javon Johnson hit two 3s and scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter as Bossier cruised to a 36-14 halftime lead.

Marquis Harris added 10 points and Joseph Manning eight.

Bossier (18-6) returns to District 1-3A play Friday against North Webster at home.

At Tallulah, Bowman Lovell poured in 33 points to lead PCA (18-6, 6-1).

Paxton Lovell and Seth Droddy had nine each.

The Knights play Prairie View for the district championship Thursday at home.