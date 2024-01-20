High school boys basketball: Airline downs Benton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 69-60 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Byrd.

In other District 1-5A games, Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central 66-58 in Natchitoches and Haughton lost to Byrd 62-55 at Haughton.

District co-leaders Southwood (14-5, 4-0) and Captain Shreve (17-3, 4-0) did not play after Caddo Parish schools closed for a fifth straight day.

Bossier’s District 1-4A opener at Booker T. Washington was postponed until Monday.

At Airline, Jayden Gladney scored 22 points to lead the Vikings. He also had five rebounds.

Tre’ Jackson had 15 points. Kevin White chipped in nine.

Benton got off to a good start. The Tigers led 14-11 after the first quarter then scored the first five points of the second.

But Airline rallied. George Tilman and Gladney hit 3-pointers to get the Vikings within 27-26. Then Gladney made two free throws with 0.2 seconds left and Airline led 28-27 at the half.

The lead changed hands several times early in the third. But the Vikings took a 45-38 lead on a 3-pointer by Eli Washington with just under a minute to play.

Benton’s Greg Manning scored four straight to get the Tigers within 45-42. But Conner McConathy hit a 3 from the baseline with 13 seconds left and the Vikings led 48-42 going into the fourth.

Airline took its first double-digit lead at 56-46 with about four minutes left to play.

Airline (13-10, 3-2) visits Southwood Monday. Benton (10-12, 2-3) visits Natchitoches Central (18-3, 4-1).

At Natchitoches Central, Parkway kept it close. The Panthers trailed 59-56 with 1:06 left but the Chiefs held on for the victory.

Brhaelyn Brown led 10 panthers who scored with 17 points.

Antonio Gladney added 10 and Phat Mayweather eight.

Logan Smith led Natchitoches Central with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Jaden Braden scored 16 of his 19 in the second half.

The Chiefs led 20-16 at the half then both teams put on an offensive show in the second.

At Haughton, the Bucs dropped to 9-15 and 0-5 with the loss. Byrd improved to 4-14 and 1-4.