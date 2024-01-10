High school boys basketball: Airline edges Parkway in OT

The Airline Vikings defeated the Parkway Panthers 61-59 in overtime in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Parkway.

In other 1-5A games, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 54-33 at Shreve, Haughton lost to defending champion Southwood 75-37 at Southwood and Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 84-35 in Natchitoches.

Southwood (13-5, 3-0) and 2023 runner-up Shreve (16-3, 3-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Natchitoches Central (16-3, 2-1), Airline (12-9, 2-1), Parkway (13-8, 1-2), Benton (9-11, 1-2), Haughton (9-13, 0-3) and Byrd (3-13, 0-3).

At Parkway, the Panthers rallied from a 55-48 deficit to send the game into overtime tied at 55. Phat Mayweather followed his own miss inside to tie it.

Both teams had chances to take the lead in the final minute of regulation.

The Vikings blocked a 3-pointer with a few seconds left and then missed a desperation halfcourt shot after a timeout.

Eli Washington hit a 3-pointer in overtime to give Airline a 58-57 lead.

Mayweather’s follow put the Panthers on top 59-58 with 1:05 left.

The Vikings regained the lead on Kevin White’s drive to the basket with 59.4 seconds left.

White made a free throw with 15.6 seconds to give Airline the 61-59 lead.

With the Vikings playing good defense, the Panthers couldn’t get in position for a good shot and called a timeout with 3.9 seconds left.

The Vikings then blocked a long 3-pointer to preserve the victory.

White led Airline with 23 points.

Washington had nine points and two blocks. Bryson Broom had eight points and five rebounds.

Tre’Von Jackson had seven points and five rebounds. George Tilman scored seven.

Aiden Thompson had some big blocks down the stretch.

Airline hosts Natchitoches Central Friday. Parkway visits Benton.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.