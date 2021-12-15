High school boys basketball: Airline extends winning streak; Bossier, PCA win

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights posted victories Tuesday night.

Airline won its sixth straight, defeating Evangel Christian 55-44 at Airline. Bossier knocked off Captain Shreve 49-40 at Shreve. Providence Classical defeated Franklin 62-45 at PCA.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Ruston 56-28 at Ruston, and Plain Dealing lost to North Caddo 82-56 at North Caddo.

At Airline, Trevon Jackson led Airline (6-1) with 18 points.

Cameron Walker added 14 and Colby O’glee 10.

At Captain Shreve, Joseph Manning paced Bossier (9-4) with 23 points. Marquis Harris chipped in 14.

The Gators dropped to 5-3.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell scored 18 points to lead PCA (12-5) in its MAIS District 5-3A opener.

Daniel West added 14 points and Paxton Lovell had eight.

Bowman Lovell hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Knights jumped out to an 18-6 lead. PCA extended the lead to 30-15 at the half.

The Knights continued rolling in the third quarter and led by 20 going into the fourth.

At North Caddo, Plain Dealing’s Carnez Hillmon scored 30 points, including four 3-pointers.

Hillmon had 19 in the first half to keep the Lions (1-8) in it. But the Titans (4-9) took control in the third quarter with a big run.

At Ruston, Benton dropped to 4-9 with the loss. The Bearcats improved to 10-3.