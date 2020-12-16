High school boys basketball: Airline gives new coach first win; Bossier, Parkway win

Eddie Hamilton picked up his first victory as Airline’s head coach Tuesday night.

Devin Bilbo scored 30 points to lead the Vikings (1-3) to a 66-61 road victory over Lincoln Prep (1-6).

Jayden Walker added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Vikings led 9-6 after a quarter. Bilbo scored 13 of Airline’s 27 second-quarter points and the Vikings led 36-24 at the half.

Colby O’glee, who scored eight in the game, hit a 3-pointer in the third, helping Airline take a 50-37 lead.

The Vikings held off a Lincoln Prep rally in the fourth.

Elsewhere, Bossier pulled out a 65-63 overtime victory over Booker T. Washington at BTW, Parkway rolled past Magnolia School of Excellence 87-17 at Magnolia and Plain Dealing fell to North Caddo 58-51 at home.

Benton’s game at Northwood was canceled. The Tigers (9-3) are scheduled to visit Minden on Wednesday at 7.

Joseph Manning led Bossier (7-2) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tahj Roots, who scored 31 points in a JV victory Monday, added 11. Freshman Javon Johnson hit two 3s and scored 10. Lakavin Thomas added nine.

The Bearkats led 25-24 at the half but the Lions (5-5) took a 42-38 lead after three quarters. Bossier rallied in the fourth and the game went into overtime tied at 58.

The Bearkats outscored the Lions 7-5 in the extra period.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions played their first game since Nov. 18.

Darrien Perry led Plain Dealing (0-3) with 23 points. Kendric Blanks added 10.

North Caddo improved to 3-8.

At Magnolia, Parkway raised its record to 3-2. Magnolia fell to 0-5.