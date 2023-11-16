High school boys basketball: Airline gives new head coach first win; Benton, Parkway win

High school boys basketball: Airline gives new head coach first win; Benton,...

The Airline Vikings, Benton Tigers and Parkway Panthers posted victories Thursday night.

Airline defeated Ruston 46-45 at Airline, giving new Head Coach Cedric Washington his first victory. Benton downed Loyola 64-49 at Loyola in the Tigers’ season opener. Parkway (1-1) picked up its first win, defeating Castor 63-36 at Castor.

At Airline, Eli Washington led the Vikings with 16 points. George Tilman added nine and Rylon Bailey eight.

Airline improved to 1-1.

At Loyola, Greg Manning scored 33 points less than a week after playing his final football game.

Marc Perry added 13 and Trent Smith 11.

Gavin Britt and Cage Van Norman led Loyola with 12 points each.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.