High school boys basketball: Airline, Haughton extend winning streaks; Bossier, Plain Dealing win

The Bossier Bearkats, Airline Vikings, Haughton Bucs and Plain Dealing Lions were victorious Tuesday night.

Bossier defeated Ouachita Parish 66-32 at Bossier. Airline dropped Minden 54-42 at Airline.

Haughton topped Northwood 62-55 at Haughton. Plain Dealing edged Haynesville 44-40 in overtime at Haynesville.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Booker T. Washington 53-39 at Parkway and Benton lost to Mansfield 61-55 at Mansfield.

At Bossier, Javon Johnson and Sedric Applewhite led 10 Bearkats who scored with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Joseph Manning, Tahj Roots and Carlos Butler all scored eight.

Manning had six in the first quarter as Bossier (7-3) grabbed a 15-9 lead. Butler and Applewhite hit 3-pointers in the second and Bossier extended the lead to 25-13.

Johnson knocked down three 3s in the third, helping the Bearkats put the game away.

Ouachita dropped to 2-3.

At Airline, Cameron Walker and Trevon Jackson scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, as the Vikings (5-1) extended their winning streak to five.

Colby O’glee added 11 points.

Minden fell to 1-9.

At Haughton, KJ Allen poured in 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bucs (8-1) to their eighth straight victory.

Laythan Delaney added 16 and Zion Nelson 15.

Haughton trailed 23-21 at the half and 40-33 after three quarters then outscored the Falcons (2-3) 29-15 in the fourth.

Delaney hit three 3-pointers in the fourth. Nelson, who had three 3-pointers in the second half, scored seven.

At Haynesville, Carnez Hillmon poured in 25 points to lead Plain Dealing (1-4) to its first victory.

Haynesville dropped to 0-2.

At Parkway, the Panthers fell to 4-1 with the loss. BTW improved to 6-2.

At Mansfield, Benton dropped to 3-5. Mansfield improved to 4-1.