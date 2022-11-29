High school boys basketball: Airline, Haughton, Plain Dealing, PCA post victories

Four parish teams notched victories Tuesday night.

The Airline Vikings defeated Northwood 60-47 at Northwood. The Haughton Bucs downed North Caddo 69-65 at North Caddo.

The Plain Dealing Lions dropped North DeSoto 59-53 at North DeSoto. The Providence Classical Academy Knights defeated Marshall Christian 64-47 at home.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Bearkats fell to Ruston 49-32 at Ruston.

Parkway’s home game against Gibsland-Coleman was postponed because of the threat of severe weather and rescheduled for Dec. 21.

The Panthers face Evangel Christian at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational.

At Northwood, Colby O’Glee led three Airline players in double figures with 18 points.

Tre’von Jackson added 13 and Kanayo Agu 10.

Airline (3-3) hosts Simsboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

At North DeSoto, Carnez Hillmon poured in 18 points to lead Plain Dealing to its first victory.

Jayden Ray chipped in 10 points and Elijawon James had seven.

The Lions (1-1) face Haughton at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Haughton tournament.

At PCA, freshman JoJo Grau led the Knights with 25 points.

Bowman Lovell scored 19. Blake Guin added nine. Colton Spence, a 6-foot-9 freshman, had six and Cedric Donald five.

PCA (5-3) hosts Westside Christian Thursday.

At North Caddo, Haughton improved to 4-2.

At Ruston, Tahj Roots led Bossier with 16 points.

The Bearkats trailed 20-9 after a quarter with Roots scoring all nine.

Bossier held Ruston to just two points in the second quarter, but the Bearkats only scored five and trailed 22-14 at the half,

Bossier scored 12 in the third but Ruston extended its lead to 38-26 going into the fourth.

Braylan McNeal led Ruston (5-0) with 19 points. Aidan Anding hit four of the Bearcats’ seven 3-pointers and scored 14.

Next up for Bossier (4-2) is the Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles hosted by Hamilton Christian. The Bearkats face St. Thomas More at 5:30 Thursday in the first round.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.