High school boys basketball: Airline, Haughton win

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs posted victories Friday night.

Airline defeated Pleasant Hill 55-40 at Pleasant Hill. Haughton downed Plain Dealing 73-50 at Haughton.

Parkway and Bossier both lost in the Showdown in the Lake tournament in Lake Charles.

The Panthers fell to 2023 non-select Division II runner-up Wossman 70-46 in the quarterfinals.

Bossier lost to McMain 64-43 in the consolation quarterfinals.

At Pleasant Hill, Tre’ Jackson led Airline with 20 points.

Kevin White added 15.

Airline (4-3), which has won three in a row, hosts Minden Tuesday.

Javon Johnson led Bossier (5-4) with 17 points. Kerel Dean added 10.

Oren Bowens paced McMain with 24.

At Haughton, the Bucs improved to 4-5 with their fourth straight victory.

Plain Dealing got 23 points from Tyrese Kimble. Jordan Green added 15 and Jayden Ray 11.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.