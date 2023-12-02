High school boys basketball: Airline, Haughton win

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs posted victories Friday night.
Airline defeated Pleasant Hill 55-40 at Pleasant Hill. Haughton downed Plain Dealing 73-50 at Haughton.
Parkway and Bossier both lost in the Showdown in the Lake tournament in Lake Charles.
The Panthers fell to 2023 non-select Division II runner-up Wossman 70-46 in the quarterfinals.
Bossier lost to McMain 64-43 in the consolation quarterfinals.
At Pleasant Hill, Tre’ Jackson led Airline with 20 points.
Kevin White added 15.
Airline (4-3), which has won three in a row, hosts Minden Tuesday.
Javon Johnson led Bossier (5-4) with 17 points. Kerel Dean added 10.
Oren Bowens paced McMain with 24.
At Haughton, the Bucs improved to 4-5 with their fourth straight victory.
Plain Dealing got 23 points from Tyrese Kimble. Jordan Green added 15 and Jayden Ray 11.
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.