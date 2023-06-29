High school boys basketball: Airline head coach Hamilton steps down

Airline will have new head coaches in three major sports in the 2023-24 school year.

Head boys basketball coach Eddie Hamilton has resigned, Athletic Director Toby Todd announced Thursday afternoon.

“He has decided to step away and refocus his career path. We are grateful for all he has done for Airline High School and our boys basketball program,” Todd wrote in an e-mail to media.

Hamilton replaced Chris White, who stepped down after 13 seasons, following the 2019-20 season.

His first team went 5-13 with many games cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His second team went 16-10 and lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Last season, the Vikings finished 18-14 and lost in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Airline finished third in District 1-5A the last two seasons.

Hamilton coached the Vikings through June which included three summer team camps at Airline, the last one on June 20.

Before coming to Airline, Hamilton was the head coach at Fair Park for six seasons and Southwood for three.

Airline has new head coaches in girls basketball and softball, Tucker Cox and Mark Lambert, respectively.

Cox replaced Lyndzee McConathy. Lambert replaced Brittany Frazier Smith, now the head softball coach at Lakeside,