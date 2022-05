Airline is hosting its first team boys basketball camp of the summer Tuesday.

Parkway, with new head coach Brian Rayner, is among the 11 teams competing.

Other teams participating include 2022 Class 5A semifinalist Ouachita Parish, District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve, Class 2A semifinalist Lakeview, Class 4A quarterfinalist Peabody and perennial 4A power Woodlawn.

Admission is $5. The complete schedule is below.