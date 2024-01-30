High school boys basketball: Airline knocks off Captain Shreve; Bossier wins

The Airline Vikings knocked off Captain Shreve 55-54 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Shreve.

In other District 1-5A games, Benton fell to district leader Southwood 71-64 at Southwood, Parkway lost to Byrd 65-62 at Byrd and Haughton dropped a 92-62 decision to Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches.

In District 1-4A, Bossier defeated Minden 59-55 at Minden.

At Captain Shreve, Airline led 52-47 with less than two minutes to play. The Gators scored five straight points to tie it.

Jayden Gladney hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Vikings a 54-52 lead.

Shreve missed a 3-pointer but got the ball back after it went out of bounds. The Gators then scored inside with 12.5 seconds left.

Shreve called a time out with 10.9 seconds left. After getting the ball past halfcourt, Airline called a time out with 8.4 seconds left.

Kevin White drove to the basket and was fouled with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the first free throw then swished the second.

The Gators called a time out. They appeared to be trying to call another time out after inbounding the ball and didn’t get a shot off.

Gladney finished with 10 points. White had nine points and two assists.

Bryson Broom also scored nine. Aiden Thompson had eight points and five rebounds.

Eli Washington had eight points and two assists. Tre’ Jackson had five points, four rebounds and three assists. Connor McConathy scored six.

Airline, which avenged a 46-26 loss on Jan. 5 at home, improved to 16-11 overall and 6-3 in district.

Captain Shreve dropped to 20-5 and 6-2.

At Southwood, Greg Manning continued his outstanding senior season, scoring 32 points to lead Benton (12-14, 4-5). Marc Perry, who has also had a stellar season, scored 22.

Both teams came out hot. The Cowboys led 25-18 after the first quarter.

Both cooled off in the second, scoring 10 each, and Southwood took a 35-28 into the locker room.

The Cowboys led by 14 going into the fourth.

Maurice Carson led Southwood (19-6, 8-0) with 19 points. Jeremiah Evans added 16.

At Minden, the Bearkats trailed late but scored the final six points of the game to win it.

Kameron Davenport came up big down the stretch, sinking four straight free throws. He was 5-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 10 points.

Kerel Dean led Bossier (17-11, 2-2) with 24 points. He hit two free throws in the fourth and had a big basket.

Javon Johnson also hit a big shot in the final quarter and finished with 13 points.

Bossier led 34-28 at the half and 46-41 going into the fourth.

Darnell Morris led Minden (11-7, 1-2) with 21 points.

At Byrd, Parkway dropped to 14-13 overall and 2-7 in district.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.