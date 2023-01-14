High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway, Plain Dealing, PCA post district victories

The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Benton 64-53 at Parkway and Airline downed Natchitoches Central 60-51 in Natchitoches.

In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 61-24 at Haughton and Southwood dropped Byrd 50-33.

Defending champion Captain Shreve (17-3, 4-0) and Southwood (11-7, 4-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Parkway (10-11, 2-2), Natchitoches Central (6-11, 2-2), Haughton (11-13, 1-3), Benton (6-14, 1-3), Byrd (8-11, 1-3) and Airline (11-10, 1-3).

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 76-67 at Magnolia.

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical routed Franklin Academy 76-37 at PCA.

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Wossman 74-65 in Monroe.

At Natchitoches Central, Colby O’Glee led Airline with 17 points.

Tre’von Jackson added 13 and Kanayo Agu 11.

The Vikings host Southwood Tuesday.

At Parkway, the Panthers and Bucs played a fast-paced game. Neither team was shy about taking the ball to the basket but Parkway was a little more successful.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead and stayed out in front, staving off a couple of rallies by the Tigers in the second half.

Parkway led 18-12 after a quarter and 30-24 at the half.

The Panthers led 44-35 with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter. But the Tigers scored four quick points to cut the lead to five going into the fourth.

With just more than five minutes to play, it was a four-point game. A dunk by Tre’ Fisher pushed Parkway’s lead back to six.

The Tigers answered with a basket to get back within four. The Panthers then went on a 6-0 run to go up 55-45.

Caleb Evans and Brhaelyn Brown led 11 Parkway players who scored with 10 pints each.

Evans was 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

Fisher and Kaleb Williams scored eight each. Antonio Gladney had seven.

Evans, Williams and Gladney are all freshmen.

Greg Manning had a big game for Benton, scoring 27. He had 10 points in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Marc Perry added 11 points and Trey Smith eight.

Parkway visits Haughton Tuesday. Benton hosts Natchitoches Central.

At Magnolia, Tyrese Kimble scored 22 points, Jamauriel Ray 21 and Carnez Hillmon 20 to lead the Lions.

Elijawon James chipped in 10.

Plain Dealing (5-11, 1-3) visits Glenbrook Tuesday.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell scored a school-record 42 points in the Knights’ victory.

PCA (13-4, 4-0) visits Riverdale Saturday.

At Wossman, Bossier got into an early hole against the Wildcats and trailed 19-9 after the first quarter.

The Bearkats got going offensively in the second, scoring 23, but still trailed by eight at the half. Wossman led 59-49 after three.

Bossier made 24 field goals to 21 for Wossman. Both teams had six 3-pointers.

The Wildcats were 25-of-27 from the free throw line. The Bearkats were 11-of-15.

Wossman’s Antron Mason II scored 32 points. He hit three 3-pointers and made 13-of-14 free throws.

Tahj Roots led Bossier with 18 points, including three 3s. Javon Johnson had 14, Landarius Watson 12 and Keyshun Johnson 10.

Wossman, No. 1 in the Division II power ratings, improved to 16-3. Bossier, No. 4 in Division II, dropped to 11-8.

The Bearkats host rival Huntington Tuesday.