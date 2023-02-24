High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway seek road wins in first round of playoffs

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers hit the road Friday for non-select Division I first-round playoff games.

Airline (18-13), the No. 17 seed, travels to Gonzalez to take on No. 16 East Ascension (17-14) at 7 p.m.

Parkway (13-17), the No. 28 seed, heads to Monroe to take on No. 5 Ouachita Parish (20-9) at 6:30.

East Ascension finished runner-up to No. 4 seed Walker in District 5-5A. The Spartans won five of their last six games, falling to Walker 83-70 in the final game of the regular season.

Ouachita Parish won District 2-5A with a 9-1 mark. The Lions have played a tough schedule. They lost to non-select Division II No. 1 seed Wossman three times.

The Lions also lost to District 1-5A champion Southwood 51-45. Parkway twice played Southwood down to the wire before falling.

District 1-4A champion Bossier (20-10), No. 4 seed in non-select Division II, received a first-round bye.

The Bearkats will play the winner between No. 13 Opelousas (19-12) and No. 20 A.J. Ellender (14-15) in the second round next week.