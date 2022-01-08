High school boys basketball: Airline rallies past Haughton; PCA wins

The Airline Vikings rallied from a large first-half deficit to defeat the Haughton Buccaneers 61-51 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway fell to Southwood 54-49 at Southwood and Benton lost to Captain Shreve 73-29 at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 57-39 at Byrd.

Captain Shreve (13-4, 2-0) and Natchitoches Central (12-3, 2-0) are tied for first. They are followed by Byrd (8-6, 1-1), Benton (8-14, 1-1), Airline (7-6, 1-1), Southwood (8-12, 1-1), Haughton (12-6, 0-2) and Parkway (5-9, 0-2).

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Tallulah 71-35 at PCA.

At Haughton, the Bucs started out on fire while the Vikings were ice cold.

KJ Allen scored 10 points and Laythan Delaney knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Haughton raced to an 18-1 lead.

Sparked by Tre Jackson and AJ Coleman, the Vikings began to rally in the second.

Jackson sank two 3-pointers and scored all eight points. Coleman scored six of his team-high 18.

By halftime, Airline trailed just 27-21.

The Vikings started the second half strong. Coleman scored eight in the third quarter. Cameron Walker and Colby O’glee hit 3-pointers. Airline took a 39-35 lead into the fourth.

O’glee scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth as the Vikings took control. He hit another 3 and was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Bryson Broom, who finished with nine points, and Coleman each scored four in the quarter.

Allen finished with a game-high 21 points. Delaney and Adrian McClindon scored 14 each.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell poured in 31 points to lead the Knights (13-6, 2-1). Paxton Lovell had 14.