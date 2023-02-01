High school boys basketball: Airline rallies past Shreve in OT; Bossier, PCA get district victories

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Class Academy Knights won district games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline rallied from a 12-point deficit with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Captain Shreve 61-58 in overtime at Airline.

It was the Vikings’ third straight game to go down to the wire. Two of those, including Tuesday’s, went to overtime and Airline won all three

In District 1-4A, Bossier rolled past Minden 65-39 at Bossier.

In MAIS District 5-3A, PCA routed Franklin Academy 83-41 on the road.

In the other District 1-5A games, Southwood defeated Benton 77-52 at Benton, Parkway fell to Byrd 65-62 at Parkway and Natchitoches Central defeated Haughton 80-74 at Haughton.

Thanks to Airline’s victory, Southwood (16-7, 9-0) has a two-game lead over second-place Shreve (20-5, 7-2). Natchitoches Central (8-14, 4-5), Benton (8-17, 4-5), Airline (14-12, 4-5) and Byrd (11-14, 4-5) are all tied for third.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Homer 71-38 at Homer.

At Airline, the Vikings trailed 48-36 with 5:30 left in regulation,

Kanayo Agu hit a 3-pointer to start the Vikings’ rally.

Tre’von Jackson knocked down a 3 to get Airline within 49-44.

A conventional three-point play cut Shreve’s lead to 49-47 with just under three minutes left.

The Gators hit a pair of free throws before Colby O’Glee hit a 3 to get the Vikings within one with 2:12 left. Shreve took a three-point lead with 1:30 left. Jackson sank a 3 to tie it at 53 with 49 seconds left.

The Gators called timeout with 37.8 seconds left then held the ball for the last shot. A long 3-pointer wasn’t close and the game went into overtime.

After Shreve took an early lead, the Vikings went on a 7-2 run sparked by some outstanding defense and led 60-55. O’Glee sank four free throws in the final minute, the final two coming with 17.8 seconds left.

The Gators hit a 3 with 9.4 seconds left. Jackson was fouled immediately and made one free throw. Shreve got a wild, contested 3-pointer off at the buzzer.

Jackson led Airline with 16 points. O’Glee had 13 and Jaydan Gladney 10.

Airline avenged a 59-31 loss in the teams’ first district game at Shreve. The Vikings visit Parkway Friday.

At Bossier, the Bearkats led 15-14 after a quarter. They extended the lead to 10 in the second quarter before setting for a 34-26 halftime lead.

Bossier put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tide 20-4.

Tahj Roots scored 15 of his game-high points 21 points in the first half, including nine in the second quarter.

Javon Johnson scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter. Kerel Woods scored six of his 12 in the third.

Stafford Bailey led Minden (8-17, 0-4) with 16 points. He was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Bossier (16-9, 4-0) is tied with Huntington (20-7, 4-0) for first in the district. The Bearkats visit North DeSoto Friday.

At Franklin Academy, Blake Guin poured in 23 points to lead PCA. JoJo Grau had 12, Bowman Lovell 11 and Seth Droddy 10.

The Knights improved to 24-4 overall and completed district play 8-0. They host LSMSA Friday.

At Parkway, the Panthers trailed 41-36 after three quarters. Both teams spent a lot of time at the free throw line in the fourth, and both struggled. Byrd made 12-of-27 and Parkway was 6-of-22.

Tre’ Fisher led nine Parkway players who scored with 15 points. Kaleb Williams scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth.

Brhaelyn Brown added eight and Caleb Evans seven.

Jackson Dufrene and Jaelin Thomas led Byrd with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

At Benton, Jeremiah Evans, Southwood’s 6-foot-9 forward, scored a. 27 of his points in the first three quarters. He had 16 in the first half.

Greg Manning led Benton with 11 points. Trey Smith and Jayden McNeil scored 10 each.

Benton visits Captain Shreve Friday.

At Homer, Carnez Hillmon and Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Lions host Magnolia School of Excellence Friday.

Note: Statistics are provided by coaches.