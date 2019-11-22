High school boys basketball: Airline runs record to 2-0 with win over Ruston

The Airline Vikings ran their record to 2-0 with a 60-40 victory over the Ruston Bearcats on Thursday night at Airline.

Kendrick Crawford, Kyle McConathy and Amir Wineglass led the Vikings with 12 points apiece.

Each of the trio hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings hit nine 3s in the game.

Eight other Airline players scored.

The Vikings led 12-7 after the first quarter and 25-15 at the half. Airline took complete control with a 21-7 run in the third quarter.

McConathy hit both his 3-pointers in the third. Crawford and Wineglass hit one each.

Airline returns to action on Dec. 3 against Bossier at home.

