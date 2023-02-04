High school boys basketball: Airline wins fourth straight; Bossier, PCA, Plain Dealing win

The Airline Vikings won their fourth straight District 1-5A game Friday night, defeating the Parkway Panthers 71-60 before a packed house at Parkway.

In other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 54-19 at Shreve, and Southwood downed Haughton 68-41 at Southwood.

In the other 1-5A game, Byrd defeated Natchitoches Central 60-57 in Natchitoches.

Southwood (17-7, 10-0) maintained a two-game lead over Captain Shreve (21-5, 8-2). They are followed by Airline (15-12, 5-5), Byrd (12-15, 5-5), Natchitoches Central (8-15, 4-6), Benton (8-18, 4-6) and Parkway (12-14, 4-6).

In District 1-4A, Bossier rolled past North DeSoto 63-39 at North DeSoto.

In an MAIS non-district game, Providence Classical Academy closed the regular season with a 70-26 rout of LSMSA at PCA.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 58-50 at Plain Dealing.

At Parkway, Colby O’Glee, Tre’von Jackson and Bryson Broom all scored 18 to lead Airline.

Parkway made seven 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 34-25 lead.

Jackson and Broom sparked a third-quarter rally with 10 and eight points, respectively. Parkway’s Brhaelyn Brown hit three of his six 3-pointers in the third, but the Vikings cut the gap to 49-47 going into the fourth.

Unlike Airline’s three previous games, this one did not go down to the wire.

The Vikings led by 10 with a few minutes left. Chance Snell hit a 3 to get the Panthers within seven, but that was as close as they would get.

O’Glee was 4-of-4 from the free throw line and scored eight in the fourth. Kevin White was also 4-of-4 from the line and scored six. Jayden Musgrove scored all five of his points in the fourth.

Brown led Parkway with 20 points. Caleb Evans had 13, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Snell finished with 12.

Airline hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday. Parkway visits Benton.

At North DeSoto, Tahj Roots led 11 Bossier players who scored with 18 points.

Kerel Woods had nine and Javon Johnson seven.

Woods scored 14 in the first half and the Bearkats led 39-18.

Bossier (17-9, 4-0) hosts Woodlawn Tuesday.

At PCA, Cedric Donald paced the Knights with 23 points.

Ben Hood had 16. Daniel West added 11 and Chris Sutton eight.

PCA (24-4) will receive a first-round bye in next week’s South 3A tournament in Woodville, Miss. The Knights play their first game Friday at 6:30 p.m.

At Plain Dealing, Carnez Hillmon led three Lions in double figures with 16 points. Tyrese Kimble had 13 and Jamauriel Ray 12.

Plain Dealing (8-16, 3-7) hosts Glenbrook Monday.