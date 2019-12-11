High school boys basketball: Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament starts Wednesday

The Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament gets underway Wednesday with five games.

Haughton (3-3) plays Mansfield (1-6) in the opener at 3 p.m. That game will be followed by Benton (3-3) vs. Booker T. Washington (7-2) at 4:20, Airline (6-2) vs. Lakeview (7-2) at 5:40, Parkway (3-1) vs. Evangel Christian (1-3) at 7 and Captain Shreve (5-3) vs. Woodlawn (4-2) at 8:20.

Woodlawn is the defending champion. The Knights defeated Lakeview 85-65 in last year’s final after edging Airline 65-63 in the semifinals.

The winners’ bracket semifinals will be played Friday at 6 and 7:30. The championship game is set for 2:30 Saturday.