High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier notch district wins

The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won district games Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A, Benton downed Parkway 70-62 at Benton, and Airline dropped Natchitoches Central 55-44 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games, Captain Shreve topped Haughton 67-25 at Haughton, and Southwood defeated Byrd 44-35 at Byrd.

Southwood (18-7, 11-0) maintained a two-game lead over Captain Shreve (22-5,

9-2). Airline (16-12, 6-5) is third followed by Benton (9-18, 5-6), Byrd (12-16, 5-6), Parkway (12-15, 4-7) and Natchitoches Central (8-16, 4-7).

In District 1-4A, Bossier defeated Woodlawn 54-44 at Bossier. The Bearkats (18-9, 6-0) play Huntington (22-7, 6-0) Friday night at Huntington with the district championship on the line.

At Benton, Greg Manning scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tigers (9-18, 5-6).

Marc Perry had 10, Trey Smith nine and Everett Jacobson eight.

Caleb Evans led Parkway with 24.

Benton led 25-24 at the half then outscored the Panthers by 10 in the third for a 46-35 lead. Smith scored seven in the third and Manning and Jacobson had five each.

Manning’s fourth-quarter outburst included only one 3-pointer.

Evans hit three 3-pointers in the fourth and matched Manning with 16 points.

Parkway hosts Haughton and Benton visits Natchitoches Central Friday.

At Airline, Colby O’Glee scored 16 points to lead the Vikings to their fifth straight victory.

Kevin White Jr. added 10 and Bryson Broom eight.

Airline visits Southwood Friday.

At Bossier, Tahj Roots continued his outstanding season with 23 points in the Bearkats’ victory.

Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson scored 10 each.

Roots had 16 in the first half but the Knights led 24-23.

Bossier held Woodlawn to eight points in the third quarter and grabbed a 38-32 lead.

Thomas had eight points and Roots six in the fourth.

Jamil Brooks led Woodlawn (12-15, 2-5) with 15 points.