High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories

The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline.

Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss to Captain Shreve at Shreve. The other 1-5A game between Southwood and Natchitoches Central was postponed because of Tuesday’s inclement weather.

Southwood (13-7, 6-0) continues to lead the district followed by Captain Shreve (19-4, 6-1), Parkway (12-12, 4-3), Natchitoches Central (7-12, 3-3), Benton (8-15, 3-4), Airline (12-12, 2-5), Byrd (9-14, 2-5) and Haughton (11-16, 1-6).

In District 1-4A, Bossier defeated Northwood 66-39 at Northwood.

Evangel Christian (18-5, 3-0) leads the district by a half-game over Bossier (14-9, 2-0) and Huntington (18-7, 2-0).

In MAIS District 5-3A, Providence Classical continued to roll with an 85-42 victory over Tallulah Academy at home.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Ringgold 97-41 at Ringgold.

At Haughton, Greg Manning led Benton with 17 points.

Marc Perry added nine and Matthew Farmer eight.

Benton visits Byrd Friday. Haughton hosts Airline.

At Airline, Tre’von Jackson sank a free throw with 5.1 seconds left in overtime to give the Vikings the one-point lead. Byrd was unable to get a shot off after calling a timeout with 1.7 seconds left.

With the score tied at 61, the Jackets missed two free throws with 5.5 seconds left in regulation. The Vikings missed a contested shot from the baseline at the buzzer and the game went into overtime.

The game was tight most of the way. Airline led 18-13 after the first quarter and 34-33 at the half. Byrd led 50-47 at the end of the third.

With four minutes to play, it was tied at 56. Jackson hit a shot inside the lane to tie it at 61 with 16 seconds left.

With 1:16 left in overtime, Jackson drove to the basket and scored, giving the Vikings a 71-70 lead.

The Jackets tied it with a free throw with 1:09 left. Byrd again made 1-of-2 free throws with 43.6 seconds left to go ahead 72-71.

Kanayo Agu scored on a drive with 23.5 seconds left to put Airline up by one. The Jackets hit one free throw to tie with 16.6 seconds left.

After a timeout with 9.7 seconds left, Jackson was fouled after receiving the inbounds pass from O’Glee in the backcourt. His first free throw bounced off the front of the rim. The second was good.

Jackson led the Vikings with 26 points. O’Glee and Agu scored 16 each.

At Northwood, Tahj Roots led nine Bossier players who scored with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Kerel Woods also sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Lakavin Thomas added 12 points and Javon Johnson eight.

Roots scored 15 in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter, and Bossier led 38-16.

The Bearkats host Evangel Friday.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell led the Knights with 23 points. He was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 points in his career last week.

At Ringgold, Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Carnez Hillmon had 11.

DeTravion Henson led Ringgold with 25 points.

Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville Friday.