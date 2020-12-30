High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline pick up victories

The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings picked up home victories Wednesday night.

Benton routed Green Oaks 62-36, and Airline got past Plain Dealing 70-65.

At Benton, the Tigers took control in the second quarter after the first ended tied at nine.

Dylan Slaid scored six in the quarter. Brodie Romero knocked down two 3-pointers and Greg Manning had one. Benton held the Giants to seven points and led 32-16 at the half.

Ryan Ward hit a 3 and scored five of his game-high 14 points in the third quarter. The Tigers kept the defensive pressure high, limiting Green Oaks to just one two-point basket.

Eleven Tigers scored in the game. Slaid finished with nine points. Romero and Taylor had eight each.

Benton begins District 1-5A at Parkway (4-2) on Tuesday. The Panthers haven’t played since a 71-51 win over Minden on Dec. 18. Three of their last four scheduled games were postponed.

At Airline, Devin Bilbo continued his hot start with 31 points to lead Airline (3-6).

Devarrick Woods added 11 and Bryson Broom eight.

Keionje Perry led Plain Dealing (0-4) with 19 points, all of which came in the second half. Perry nailed five 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter.

Darrien Perry scored 16 points and Cedarius Johnson had 15.

Johnson had six in the first quarter as the Lions jumped to a 15-11 lead.

Woods scored eight in the second to help the Vikings outscore the Lions 23-11 for a 34-26 halftime lead. Bilbo finished the first half with 12 points.

Both teams scored 20 in the third. Bilbo had 11 points and Keionje Perry 10.

Bilbo added 10 more in the third. Keionje Perry and Darrien Perry kept the Lions in it with nine and seven points, respectively.

Airline opens District 1-5A play at defending champion Natchitoches Central (9-1) on Tuesday.

Plain Dealing hosts Summerfield in a non-district game Monday.