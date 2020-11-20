High school boys basketball: Benton, Bossier post victories; Airline still waiting to play

The Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats picked up victories in high school boys basketball action Friday.

Benton defeated the Neville Tigers 46-41 at Benton. Bossier (2-0) defeated Captain Shreve 48-36 at Bossier. The Bearkats extended their winning streak over the last two seasons to 25.

Dylan Slaid led Benton (2-0) with 17 points.

Ryan Ward added 13, including two 3-pointers. Jalen Taylor chipped in with 12.

The game was tied at 23 at the half. Neville led by four after three quarters, but Benton rallied in the fourth, outscoring the visitors 17-8.

Slaid and Taylor scored six points each in the fourth. Ward hit a big 3-pointer.

Airline has still yet to play a game under new head coach Eddie Hamilton. Thursday’s game at Ruston was postponed.

The Vikings were also scheduled to play in the Lakeview tournament starting Nov. 23 but that has been canceled.

Haughton began its season Tuesday with a 59-58 loss to Evangel Christian.

Plain Dealing fell to Southwood 81-54 Thursday night.

Darrien Perry led the Lions (0-2) with 24 points. Keionje Perry added 15.

Both played in Plain Dealing’s 16-12 football victory over Magnolia School of Excellence Friday night.