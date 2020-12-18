High school boys basketball: Benton continues impressive start with victory over Loyola

The Benton Tigers continued their impressive start Friday night, cruising past Loyola College Prep 56-41 at Benton.

Ryan Ward led Benton (11-3) with 16 points. Jyrell McClendon added 12 and Brodie Romero 11.

McClendon scored eight in the first quarter as the Tigers raced to a 19-7 lead.

Ward tallied nine and Romero had seven in the second quarter, helping Benton extend the lead to 39-17 by halftime. The Tigers were 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the quarter with Ward and Romero sinking four each.

The Flyers (2-8), who hit nine 3-pointers in the game, cut the lead to 46-32 after three quarters. The Tigers made 6-of-7 free throws in the low-scoring fourth.

Benton is scheduled to host Ouachita Parish (4-5) at 7 p.m. Monday.

In another non-district game, Airline fell to Huntington 85-45 at Airline.

Devin Bilbo led the Vikings (1-4) with 17 points. Freshman Bryson Broom chipped in 12.

Airline got into a deep hole early, trailing 26-7 after the first quarter.

Javari Williams hit seven 3-pointers and led Huntington (6-1) with 23 points.

Airline is scheduled to host Lakeview, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, Monday at 7.