High school boys basketball: Benton downs Haughton; Airline rally against Shreve comes up just short

The Benton Tigers defeated the Haughton Bucs 52-42 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Haughton.

The Bucs played without head coach Terry Josting, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer in Dallas Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by Josting’s wife Michelle, the surgery went well. “And his prognosis is looking good!”, she wrote.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, a last-minute rally by Airline fell just short in a 47-46 loss to Captain Shreve at Shreve, and Parkway fell to Byrd 55-45 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood handed Natchitoches Central its first district loss 62-59 at Southwood.

Captain Shreve (16-4, 5-0) has sole possession of the district lead. Southwood (11-12, 4-1) and Natchitoches Central (14-4, 4-1) are tied for second. They are followed by Airline (9-7, 3-2), Benton (9-16, 2-3), Byrd (9-8, 2-3), Haughton (12-9, 0-5) and Parkway (5-11, 0-5).

Bossier’s District 1-3A home game against Mansfield was postponed until Feb. 15 because of COVID-19 issues in the Mansfield program.

Plain Dealing’s District 1-1A game against Magnolia School of Excellence was canceled.

At Haughton, Benton’s Jalen Taylor had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Greg Manning scored 15 points and had four steals. Major Wiese scored eight.

Laythan Delaney led Haughton with 12 points. Adrian McClindon added 11 and Ryan Rimmer 10.

The Tigers hit five 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 29-17 lead. Wiese had two. Manning , Matthew Farmer and Trey Smith all had one.

Benton took a 39-26 lead into the fourth. Manning scored eight in the period.

At Captain Shreve, Airline trailed 39-30 in the fourth quarter.

Colby O’glee hit two 3-pointers to help the Vikings get within 41-38.

The Gators scored four straight to extend the lead to seven. Airline cut the lead to 45-40 but Shreve answered to take a 47-40 lead in the final minute.

Airline’s Bryson Broom sank a 3-pointer from the baseline. The Gators threw the inbounds pass past halfcourt and the Vikings got the ball. Cameron Walker nailed a 3 with 1.5 seconds left. But the clock ran out after another long inbounds pass by Shreve.

Broom and Walker finished with 11 points each. O’glee had nine.