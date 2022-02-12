High school boys basketball: Benton downs Haughton in OT; PCA advances to MAIS 3A South title game; Plain Dealing wins

The Benton Tigers defeated the Haughton Bucs 65-60 in overtime in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Benton.

Elsewhere, the Providence Classical Academy Knights advanced to the championship game of the MAIS 3A South tournament with a 62-60 victory over Wilkinson County (Miss.) Christian Academy at PCA.

The Knights (21-6) face Discovery Christian (19-5), which defeated Prairie View 48-44 in the other semifinal, for the championship at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The winner will be the No. 1 seed from the South Region in the 3A state tournament Feb. 15-19 at Greenville (Miss.) Christian.

Meanwhile, the Bossier Bearkats wrapped up the outright District 1-3A championship without playing. Loyola handed second-place Mansfield its second district loss 45-42. Bossier has a two-game lead over Wolverines with just one district game left, a home matchup against Mansfield Tuesday.

Bossier visits Calvary Baptist Saturday night in at 7 in a matchup of teams expected to make deep playoff runs.

In other District 1-5A games Friday, Airline fell to leader Captain Shreve 51-44 at Airline, Parkway lost to Byrd 59-51 at Byrd and Natchitoches Central defeated Southwood 51-45 in Natchitoches.

Shreve improved to 22-5 overall and 11-1 in district. Natchitoches Central (20-5, 10-2) is one game behind the Gators. Airline (15-9, 8-4) and Southwood (15-15, 8-4) are tied for third.

District 1-5A teams have two district games remaining.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing defeated Glenbrook 58-38 in Plain Dealing.

At Benton, the Tigers led 48-45 after three quarters but the Bucs rallied in the fourth and the game went into overtime tied at 55.

Wylin Harris scored seven of his game-high 29 points in the extra period to help Benton (11-21, 4-8) pull out the victory.

Greg Manning had 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Jalen Taylor added nine.

Harris scored 10 points in the first quarter as Benton built a 19-12 lead.

The Tigers led 28-22 at the half.

Both teams heated up in the third quarter with Haughton outscoring Benton 23-20.

Haughton’s KJ Allen scored seven of his 21 points in the third. Laythan Delaney scored eight of his 20.

Allen helped the Bucs (15-13, 3-9) rally in fourth with five points. He had four 3-pointers in the game, including one in overtime. AJ Vasquez, who finished with eight points, had Haughton’s other two points in OT.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell scored 26 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds to play, to lift Providence Classical to the victory.

Paxton Lovell added 13. Daniel West and Cole Thornton scored eight each.

Wilkinson County faces Prairie View in the third-place game at 1.

At Airline, Colby O’glee paced Airline with 16 points. AJ Coleman had 13.

At Parkway, Chance Snell and George Brown led the Panthers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Christian McCoy chipped in eight.

Parkway trailed by one at the half and seven after three quarters.

At Plain Dealing, Tre Boyd hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Lions.

Kendric Blanks, the team’s lone senior, added 14. Coby Curry sank two from long range and had eight points. Tyrese Kimble also scored eight.

Plain Dealing finished 3-5 in district.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas