High school boys basketball: Benton edges Airline; Bossier, Plain Dealing win

The Benton Tigers edged the Airline Vikings 57-55 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games, Parkway hung tough with leader Natchitoches Central before falling 55-49 at Parkway, Haughton lost to Captain Shreve 74-29 at Shreve and Southwood got past Byrd 47-43 at Byrd.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Natchitoches Central (21-2, 6-0), Southwood (17-9, 6-1), Captain Shreve (17-7, 5-2), Parkway (15-8, 4-3), Benton (11-13, 3-4), Airline (13-11, 2-5), Byrd (11-8, 1-5), Haughton (5-15, 0-7).

In a non-district game, Bossier defeated Woodlawn 64-42 at Bossier.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing dropped Haynesville 50-38 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Vikings led 55-53 with less than 30 seconds to play. Benton’s Ryan Ward got an offensive rebound off a free throw and scored to tie it.

Dylan Slaid hit two free throws with 9 seconds to give the Tigers the 57-55 lead. The Vikings weren’t able to get a shot off in the final seconds.

The game was close all the way. Benton led 30-27 at the half. Airline rallied in the third, outscoring the Tigers 18-11 for a 45-41 lead.

But Benton came back in the fourth. Ward, Slaid and Todd Dominic all had four points. Romero hit a big 3-pointer.

Romero, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, led the Tigers with 16 points. Slaid finished with 12.

Devin Bilbo paced Airline with 18.

At Parkway, the Panthers took a 38-34 lead into the fourth quarter after trailing 26-21 at the half.

But Natchitoches Central outscored Parkway 21-11 in the fourth.

Quincy Jones led the Panthers with 14 points. Bryce Roberts added 12 and Gabe Larry 10.

Devonte Snow provided most of the offense for Natchitoches Central with 31 points. He sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 13 of the Chiefs’ 15 points.

Snow scored eight in the third and eight in the fourth. The Chiefs got a lift from Jaden Hare in the fourth. He scored six of his eight points down the stretch.

At Bossier, the Bearkats wasted little time in taking control of the game against their former District 1-4A rival.

Bossier led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and 34-17 at the half.

D’Ante Bell scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter. Cinco Bryant had eight of his 14.

Cody Deen and Lakavin Thomas had 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the game.

Bossier (24-3) extended its winning streak to 12.

At Plain Dealing, Darrien Perry led the Lions (8-11, 3-2) with 22 points. He scored nine in Plain Dealing’s 24-point third quarter.

Cedarius Johnson added nine and Tre Boyd eight.

