High school boys basketball: Benton gets past Airline for third straight 1-5A victory; Bossier loses heartbreaker; PCA closes in on district title

The Benton Tigers won their third straight District 1-5A game Tuesday night, defeating the Airline Vikings 46-41 at Benton.

In the only other District 1-5A game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 54-34 at Haughton.

The Byrd at Southwood and Parkway at Natchitoches Central games were postponed.

Parkway fell to Calvary Baptist 64-63 in a non-district game at Calvary.

Natchitoches Central (14-1, 5-0) still leads the district. The Chiefs’ game Friday at Airline has also been postponed.

Parkway (9-4, 5-1) is second followed by Southwood (11-11, 3-2), Benton (17-7, 3-4), Airline (4-11, 1-4) and Haughton (5-8, 1-6).

In another non-district game, Bossier lost a 63-62 heartbreaker to former District 1-4A rival Woodlawn at Woodlawn.

In an MAIS District 5-AA game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Claiborne Academy 51-36 at home.

At Benton, Ryan Ward and Dylan Slaid led the Tigers with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Devin Bilbo paced the Vikings with 20.

Ward and Slaid sank two 3-pointers each in the first quarter and Benton led 17-13. Bilbo tallied eight in the first and Colby O’Glee had five.

Ward knocked two more from long range in the second quarter. The Vikings hit two 3s also and trailed 26-23 at the half.

Neither team was able to get going offensively in the second half. Both scored eight in the third to keep it a 3-point game. The Tigers outscored the Vikings 9-7 in the fourth.

Both teams had trouble at the free throw line, but Benton made enough in the quarter to stay on top. Slaid also had a couple of big two-pointers.

Benton is scheduled to host Parkway Friday.

At Haughton, Zion Nelson and Malachi Burks led the Bucs with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

John Mitchell paced Shreve with 21 and AJ Bryant had 19.

With Nelson scoring seven, Haughton kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 14-13.

But the Bucs managed only two points in the second and the Gators led 25-15 at the half.

Haughton came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Shreve 16-13. The Bucs went into the fourth quarter down by just seven.

But the Bucs went cold again in the fourth, scoring just three points on a Burks’ basket. Mitchell scored 11 points as the Gators pulled away.

At Woodlawn, Bossier led 46-39 after three quarters. The Knights rallied with a big fourth, outscoring the Bearkats 24-16.

Brian Stewart hit two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to give Woodlawn the victory. The Knights (19-2), whose previous three games had been postponed, extended their winning streak to 17.

Bossier (13-8) has lost five games by two points or less, including three by one.

Joseph Manning led the Bearkats with 20 points. Freshman Javon Johnson had 15, including three 3-pointers.

Sedrick Applewhite and Cinco Bryant scored eight each. Tahj Roots added seven.

Delatrion Moton led Woodlawn with 21 points, including four 3s. Stewart added 17 and Andrei Lewis 12.

Bossier’s District 1-3A game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.

At PCA, the Knights got 14 points from Paxton Lovell and 12 from Charlie Bradshaw in the win.

PCA (11-9, 4-1) can win its first district championship with a victory over Glenbrook on Thursday in Minden.