High school boys basketball: Benton hands Ruston first loss

The Benton Tigers handed Ruston its first loss Thursday night, defeating the Bearcats 57-43 at Benton.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to West Monroe 71-37 at Airline, and Haughton dropped a 55-42 decision to Booker T. Washington at Haughton.

At Benton, Dylan Slaid led the Tigers (9-2) with 20 points.

Ryan Ward and Todd Dominick scored 12 and 11, respectively. Brodie Romero chipped in eight.

Benton trailed 28-27 at the half then outscored the Bearcats 14-4 in the third.

Slaid hit the third of his three 3-pointers in the quarter. Romero also sank one from behind the arc.

Slaid, Dominick and Ward all knocked down 3s in the fourth as the Tigers continued to pull away.

Ruston dropped to 6-1.

At Airline, Devin Bilbo led Airline (0-3) with 11 points.

The Vikings struggled in the first half but had a strong third quarter with 18 points. Jonathan Tauzin and Colby O’glee hit two 3-pointers each in the quarter.

Dakota Gascon led West Monroe (3-1) with 15 points. The Rebels made 12 3-pointers in the game.

At Haughton, JJ Dudley scored nine points and Zion Nelson and Laythan Delaney had eight each to lead the Bucs (2-2).

Haughton fell behind 26-10 after a quarter. The Bucs fought back and cut the lead to three going into the fourth.

But the Lions went on a 16-6 run to claim the victory.

Cameron Brown led BTW (5-3) with 24 points.