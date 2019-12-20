High school boys basketball: Benton, Haughton win

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers posted victories Thursday night.

Benton edged Pleasant Hill 67-66 in the first round of the Logansport tournament. Haughton defeated D’Arbonne Woods Charter 67-42 on the road.

Todd Dominic led Benton (5-5) with 20 points. Ryan Ward added 12 and Brodie Romero 11. Jaden Davis scored eight.

The Tigers trailed 15-14 after a quarter and then outscored the Timberwolves 17-9 in the second for a 31-24 halftime lead.

Benton hit five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with nine. Dominic and Ward had three each.

Sinking three from behind the arc in the third quarter, the Tigers maintained the seven-point lead going into the fourth.

Dominic scored five points and Davis four in the fourth quarter. Ward hit a 3-pointer. Jalen Taylor made one basket and Romero hit a free throw as Benton held off the Timberwolves for the victory.

At D’Arbonne Woods, Kentrell Parker scored 20 points as Haughton improved to 5-6.

Malachi Burks added 10.

