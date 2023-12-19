High school boys basketball: Benton knocks off Huntington

The Benton Tigers defeated Class 4A power Huntington 71-59 Monday night at Benton.

Greg Manning and Marc Perry led the Tigers with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Trey Smith added 11. Jayden McNeil chipped in six.

The Tigers got off to a fast start and led 18-8 after the first quarter.

The Raiders rallied in the second and cut the lead to 32-29 at the half.

Benton came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Huntington by nine. They led 56-44 going into the fourth.

Jacob Stewart led Huntington (8-4) with 20 points.

Benton (8-6), which has won seven of its last eight, visits Minden Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 69-39 at Plain Dealing.

Tyrese Kimble paced the Lions with 16 points. Jayden Ray added 13. Jordan Green chipped in 10.

Plain Dealing visits Lakeside Thursday.