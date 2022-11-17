High school boys basketball: Benton loses tight game in opener; Airline falls to Ruston

The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings lost games Thursday night.

In a season opener, Benton fell to Loyola College Prep 61-57 at home.

Airline dropped to 1-1 with a 65-50 loss to Ruston on the road.

At Benton, the Tigers rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit, tying the game at 48 after three quarters. But the Flyers pulled out the victory.

Major Wiese led Benton with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Trey Smith added 14. Brian Williams sparked the Tigers’ rally, scoring all nine of his points in the third quarter.

Benton returns to action Saturday, Nov. 26, against Woodlawn in the David Bryant Memorial Classic at 4 p.m. at BPCC.

At Ruston, Connor McConathy paced Airline with 18 points. Tre’ Jackson added 13.

Next up for Airline is the Lakeview tournament Monday and Tuesday.