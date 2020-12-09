High school boys basketball: Benton, Parkway, Haughton get wins

Three Bossier Parish teams won in boys high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Benton downed Mansfield 68-56 at Benton, Parkway got past Booker T. Washington 59-53 at BTW and Haughton edged Northwood 45-42 at Northwood.

In other boys games, Bossier fell to Ouachita Parish 47-43 in Monroe, and Airline lost to Minden 55-48 in Minden.

At Benton, Ryan Ward led the Tigers (8-2) with 21 points.

Jyrell McClendon added 12, including 10 in the first half. Dylan Slaid chipped in 10, and Brodie Romero had eight.

Ward hit all three of his 3-pointers in the first half as Benton led 31-29.

Ward scored eight points in the third quarter and the Tigers were on top 49-43 going into the fourth. Romero and Slaid combined for nine as Benton pulled away in final eight minutes.

Mansfield dropped to 3-4.

At BTW, Bryce Robert paced Parkway (2-1) with 20 points.

Trae Ware added 16. Quincy Jones scored eight.

BTW led 29-27 at the half. Ware hit three 3-pointers to keep the Panthers close.

With Roberts scoring nine, Parkway pulled ahead in the third quarter and led 42-39. Roberts added six in the fourth and the Panthers held off the Lions.

Calvin Collins and Nicholos Dyer led BTW (4-3) with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

At Northwood, Laythan Delaney scored 14 points and KJ Allen and Zion Nelson had 12 each to lead Haughton (2-1) to the win.

After scoring only three points in the second quarter, the Bucs tallied 21 in the third to overcome a four-point halftime deficit.

Nelson knocked down two 3s in the third and scored eight points. Delaney had six and Ryan Rimmer hit a big 3-pointer.

Haughton struggled at the free throw line in the fourth but made enough to pull out the victory.

Northwood fell to 2-3.

At Ouachita Parish, Joseph Manning was Bossier’s only player in double figures with 16 points.

The Bearkats (4-2) led 25-22 at the half, but the Lions rallied in the third, taking a 36-33 lead. Both teams scored 10 in the fourth.

James Ross led Ouachita (2-2) with 16 points.

At Minden, Devin Bilbo scored 15 to lead Airline (0-2).

Jayden Walker and Zavier Matthews scored eight each.

Bilbo scored nine in the fourth but the Vikings couldn’t overcome a 12-point deficit

Minden evened it’s record at 3-3.