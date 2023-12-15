High school boys basketball: Benton, Parkway win tournament games

The Benton Tigers and Parkway Panthers won tournament games Thursday.

Benton defeated Stanley 65-39 at Stanley on the first day of the Logansport tournament, and Parkway downed Gibsland-Coleman 95-40 in the quarterfinals of the Car Giant of Minden Holiday Classic.

In non-tournament games, Haughton fell to St. Mary’s 57-41 at St. Mary’s, and Plain Dealing lost to Converse 51-37 at Converse.

At Stanley, Marc Perry and Greg Manning scored 17 points each to help Benton win its fifth in a row.Trey Smith added nine.

The Tigers play Lakeview Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Logansport.

At Minden, Parkway improved to 11-5 with its seventh straight victory. The Panthers play Calvary Baptist in the semifinals Friday at 5:40.

At Converse, Jayden Ray led Plain Dealing with 19 points. Tyrese Kimble scored eight.