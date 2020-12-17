High school boys basketball: Benton picks up 10th win

The Benton Tigers won their 10th game of the season Wednesday night, defeating the Minden Crimson Tide 86-68 at Minden.

Benton improved to 10-3. Minden dropped to 3-6.

Five Tigers scored in double figures. Ryan Ward had 19, Greg Manning 14, Brodie Romero 12, Todd Dominick 12 and Dylan Slaid 11.

Benton hit nine 3-pointers. Dominick had four and Ward three.

The Tigers led 40-37 at the half then took control in the third, outscoring the Tide 24-9. Ward sank two 3-pointers in the third. Dominick and Manning had one each.

Manning had a big fourth quarter with nine points.