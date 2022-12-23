High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories

The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday.

Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside.

At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers.

Trey Smith added 14

Benton trailed 18-11 after the first quarter. Perry scored seven and Smith six to help the Tigers get within 27-26 at the half.

Benton pulled ahead in the third quarter and led 39-36 going into the fourth. Manning scored eight and Perry seven in the fourth.

Jacques Hopewell led Menard (6-11) with 17 points.

Benton (4-8) plays Booker T. Washington at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benton in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

At Lakeside, Tyrese Kimble and Carnez Hillmon both scored in double figures to lead the Lions to victory.

Plain Dealing improved to 4-8.