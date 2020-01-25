High school boys basketball: Benton rallies from 21 down at the half, defeats Byrd in OT; Parkway, Plain Dealing win district games

Down 21 at the half, the Benton Tigers rallied for a 63-55 overtime victory over the Byrd Yellow Jackets in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Benton.

In a 1-5A game matching parish teams, the Parkway Panthers downed the Haughton Bucs 47-24 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Southwood 63-44 at Southwood and leader Natchitoches Central edged Captain Shreve 62-61 in double overtime in Natchitoches.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Natchitoches Central (20-2, 5-0), Southwood (16-9, 5-1), Captain Shreve (16-7, 4-2), Parkway (15-7, 4-2), Airline (13-10, 2-4), Benton (10-13, 2-4), Byrd (11-7, 1-4), Haughton (5-15, 0-6).

Bossier’s District 1-3A home game against Green Oaks was postponed until Feb. 18 reportedly because of a recent car accident involving some Green Oaks players.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing routed Magnolia School of Excellence 82-54 at Magnolia.

At Benton, the Tigers struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 32-11.

Benton came out strong in the second half, scoring 17 in the third quarter. Dylan Slaid and Jalen Taylor had five points each. The Tigers cut seven points off Byrd’s lead, but the Jackets were still ahead 42-28 going into the fourth.

Benton staged a furious rally, outscoring the Jackets 22-8 to send the game into overtime tied at 50. Slaid scored seven points, including a big 3-pointer. Four other Tigers also scored.

Benton continued its dominance in overtime. Todd Dominic was 4 of 4 from the free throw line and hit a 3-pointer. Jyrell McClendon made two baskets. Brodie Romero sank two free throws.

Dominic finished with 16 points. Taylor and Slaid scored 12 each. Romero had 11.

At Haughton, Bryce Roberts led eight Parkway players who scored with 16 points. He had nine in the first quarter to help the Panthers build a 15-4 lead.

The teams combined for just 13 points in the second quarter and Parkway led 21-12 at the half.

Roberts and Quincy Jones scored five each in the third quarter as the Panthers outscored the Bucs 13-4. Jones finished with nine points.

Kentrell Parker led Haughton with 10.

At Southwood, the Cowboys led 28-17 at the half and pulled away in the second.

Devin Bilbo and Kyle McConathy led Airline with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kendrick Crawford added nine.

Daniel Ortiz and Christian Caldwell led Southwood with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

At Magnolia, Plain Dealing improved to 7-11 overall and 2-2 in district. Magnolia dropped to 0-14 and 0-4.

