High school boys basketball: Benton rallies past Minden; Plain Dealing wins

The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions posted home victories Tuesday night.

Benton held off Minden 40-38. Plain Dealing defeated North DeSoto 79-68.

At Benton, the Tigers rallied from a 36-26 deficit early in the fourth quarter then held off the Tide at the end. After scoring the first two points of the fourth quarter, Minden managed just two free throws the rest of the way.

Trey Fisher scored on a drive to get Benton within 36-30. Greg Manning hit a 3-pointer to make it a three-point game.

A Manning free throw made it 36-34 with 4:22 left. Marc Perry scored inside to tie it with 3:24 left.

Minden regained the lead with a free throw with 3:02 left and then hit another one at the 2:15 mark for a 38-36 lead.

Smith hit another driving layup to tie it with 1:55 left. At the 1:31 mark, he made another free throw to put the Tigers on top by one.

After Minden missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Fisher made one of two at the line with 16.5 seconds left.

Minden got off a shot just inside the top of the arc with about 4 seconds left but it was off the mark.

Manning and Perry led the Tigers with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Trey Smith added eight.

Stafford Bailey led Minden with 13 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. Mijai Batton added 10.

Benton (3-10) is scheduled to host Holy Savior Menard at 4 p.m. Thursday. Minden (7-9) faces Hornbeck at 3 on Dec. 28 in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

At Plain Dealing, Carnez Hillmon and Tyrese Kimble scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Lions.

Kimble scored 10 in the first quarter and eight in the second. Hillmon, who hit three 3-pointers in the game, scored 12 in the fourth.

Jayden Gay sank two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Plain Dealing (3-8) visits Lakeside at 7 Thursday.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Simsboro 60-46 on the road. The Bucs dropped to 10-10.