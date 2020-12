The Benton Tigers raised their record to 4-1 with a 63-35 victory over Loyola College Prep on Monday at Loyola.

Ryan Ward led the Tigers with 16 points. Jalen Taylor added 11.

Brodie Romero and Dylan Slaid scored eight each. Jyrell McClendon chipped in seven and Major Wiese had six.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Northwood tournament, which starts Wednesday.